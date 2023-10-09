In order to celebrate her graduation, a woman’s husband gave her a shipload of gifts, including a money cake and other goods, which she proudly displayed online.

The woman signed out of the university, and her wealthy husband assisted her in making a dramatic exit.

A video that was posted online depicts the wife dancing joyfully after completing her final exam papers.

The money cakes she received, which include both foreign and local cash in various denominations, were displayed on the film reel.

She became undoubtedly the envy of her coworkers as she stole the show with her extravagant display of wealth.

In reaction, @mieky wrote: “so graduation wey we dey graduate, e reach ur turn you come to obi cubana home coming”

@JULIE 😘 lamented: “Na today this single life pain me 😭 congratulations Dear”

@ndidiamakaosadebe stated: “You don close this challenge congratulations girl”

@zytelvenny remarked: “Congratulations Dearie 🥰🥰. I understand the shege you saw in IMT, I so happy for you🥰. Next year is my turn ooo”

