Grammy award-winning superstar singer, Wizkid, has landed in Lagos in preparation for the burial of his late mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, who passed away on August 18.

The ‘Essence’ hitmaker was captured in a video as he exited an undisclosed airport in Nigeria, a clip that quickly went viral on various social media platforms.

The family recently shared a flier on social media, announcing the funeral arrangements for the late Madam Jane Dolapo.

They plan to hold a wake and tribute in her honour on October 12, with the funeral scheduled for the following day.

The funeral service is set to take place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David, located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Fans trooped to the comment section to express their admiration for the artist as he returns to Nigeria for his mother’s final farewell.

Watch the video below;

https://x.com/WizkidGallery/status/1711823201225875501?s=20

https://x.com/WizkidGallery/status/1711846533333672385?s=20

https://x.com/Lamidmoshood/status/1711877776989462773?s=20