Wizkid, a well-known Nigerian singer, lavishes millions of naira on his partner, Jada Pollock.

It should be noted that Jada Pollock, who has two kids with the singer celebrated her 40th birthday on Friday, October 20th.

Big Wiz, as he is commonly known, spent a whopping ten million naira at a nightclub to celebrate her birthday.

Wizkid and Jada could both be seen partying and enjoying their moment together at the club among other fun seekers.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid and Jada partying 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/lZdKApdHdI — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) October 21, 2023

In reaction, emeka_ wrote: “10 million wey be like N10 to him”

petitebarby 2wrote; “Davido will try and copy him now by splashing audio money on chroma and his other side chicks”

thefoodnetworknig2 said: “Justice for wives who dey steadily receive “Bigger you this year IJN”,,.Heaven is kuku the only goal”

lucy.musongo said: “If he doesn’t splash it on her, na me he wan splash it on?”