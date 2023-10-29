A bedroom movie scene starring seasoned movie star Uwa Ezuoke and well-known Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the pair were filmed in a room while Uwa Ezuoke gave Destiny Etiko a back massage, a scene from her most recent film, “Shege Banza.”

Destiny Etiko reciprocated by massaging Uwu Ezuoke’s back as they chatted as husband and wife in the video.

After telling Destiny Etiko to go close the door, Uwa Ezuoke who looked to be enjoying the massage expressed his desire to make love.

After considerable coaxing and nudging from Uwa Ezuoke, Destiny Etiko eventually yielded, much to the amusement of other netizens.

Reacting to the bedroom movie scene, One @iam_akeje wrote: “You allow this old man the press you anyhow😂”

princesmartdon wrote: ” who no like better thing, this man like better thing SSSSSS. “

mr_alvins wrote: “Drama Dall that didn’ t need Tramadol to be function, U always cooking something Different, u are the best. “

sirgodspower wrote: ” This man Dey enjoy He no need payment for him role at all. ”

lam.oliver wrote: ” Uwa really enjoyed himself making this movie”

goodies_btc wrote: “Abeg Nah Regina Daniel life story?”

neche4069 wrote: “I saw this video 🙂 and what came to my head was Regina Daniels and husband 😩❣️🔥🔥🔥.”

nwamaifeoma wrote: “Auntie destiny na door he say make you close no be the chapter 😁 ,how we wan take see the fight una two want fight.”