American rapper, Cardi B has penned a sweet note to her husband, Offset after he surprised her on her birthday.

Recall that the mother of two turned a year older yesterday, October 11.

Taking to her Instagram page, Cardi B shared a video for the extravagant gift Offset gave her on her birthday.

In the video, Offset filled their home with beautiful pink decor in honor of her special day.

Cardi B could also be heard showering praises on her husband as she walks down a flight of stairs that were filled with white candles and pink rose petals.

Sharing the videos the music diva appreciated her husband for always “going beyond for her”.

She wrote;

“Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me.I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent ,I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

