Popular social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkman has hit back at Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has they continue to clash on social media.

It would be recalled that VeryDarkMan called the actress a failure for intervening in the case of the late singer Mohbad?

In response, Iyabo fired back, raining insults at him, calling his mother a shameless failure and accusing her of failing to raise him well.

She claimed that his rise to stardom is due to bloggers and Afrobeats superstar Davido.

VeryDarkMan responded by saying that the actress and her daughter have been going out on threesomes (three way relationship) with wealthy men.

The controversial Tiktoker described her as the queen mother of a threesome, saying that she is a dry person in every way.

He said: “You are a Queen mother of threesome. Everything about you is dry. You try so hard to fit among the young people. You and your daughter do threesome for rich men”.

