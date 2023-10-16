Delectable Yoruba Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola marks her birthday today, October 16 and tributes are already pouring in.

The talented movie star has shared new photos of herself in a traditional outfit to mark her birthday, accompanied by a short and simple message.

“Happy birthday Olajumoke Olamide Ajoke Victoria Odetola”.

Fans, colleagues and well-wishers took to the comment section to wish her well.

See some reactions below;

Afeez Owo wrote, “Happy birthday to you fine lady

Kunle Afod wrote, “Happy Birthday

Jumoke Salami wrote, “My lady

Hilary Skincare wrote, “You are priceless and your life is a blessing to many. You are loved beyond words. I wish you many more glorious years. Happy birthday world-best

Otunuga Abiodun wrote, “Today is a celebration of the life that God has given you and I for one am so grateful for all of the joy you bring to people’s life. May the good Lord bless you always. Happy birthday my woman

Obakemi Akewi Surprise Packs wrote, “Ajokemo! God bless your new age

Mhiz Loveth wrote, “Happy birthday to a special being created for special things on this day I wish you all the best and I pray God will continue to lift you and take you higher. Thanks for your love, and support Alajokemi. Loving you till eternity, no leave no transfer

Fatimoh Salami wrote, “Keep pressing our neck, we are not ready for today. Your muse is musing”.