BBNaija All-stars housemate, Doyin David has called out her fans, Deelights after they failed to reach out to her.

She did this via her Twitter page.

In her tweet, Doyin David wondered why her fans has refused to see or chat with her.

The reality star also lamented about Deelights not requesting for a live video.

She concluding by saying that she misses them.

“Deelights, you guys are not even requesting for a live video……

You people don’t want to see me and chat with me? ☀️

I miss you guys 🥹” she wrote.

See her post below;



