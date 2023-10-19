BBNaija star, Phyna has revealed why she dragged Popular Nigerian singer, Davido online after he apologized to her for liking a post shading her.

In a viral video, the reality star said she felt bullied and inhuman after OBO claimed not to know her.

According to her, she doesn’t have problem with the music star not knowing her.

However, the singer saying it loud while apologizing to her made her feel hurt.

Phyna feels Davido is not being honest when he said that he doesn’t know her.

She mentioned that the music star claimed he doesn’t know her, yet he liked a post criticizing her and her fans.

She said;

“It’s not a must you go know me but you’re saying that to me i felt bullied i felt i felt i felt so inhuman i felt so inhuman why because even the troll wey Davido like na long something na like four line and na my name finna dey am.”

“bros say e no no me but bros like the phyna thing na Phyna name dey but bro like am.”

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ:“You are Full of Wonders” Actress, Uche Ogbodo and husband Grateful as they welcomes second child together (Photos)