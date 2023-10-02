43rd Miss Nigeria and BBNaija star, Beauty Tukura has showered praises on BBNaija second runner-up, Ceec.

This comes hours after the reality star was evicted from the BBNaija house and after Ilebaye was crowned the winner of the BBnaija show.

Sharing a beautiful photo of Ceec, Beauty Tukura described her as Queen.

The influencer then thanked the movie director for making the BBNaija All Stars Show more interesting to Viewers.

She added that Ceec “is an icing on the cake”.

“To a Queen; you are the icing on the cake. Thank you for a good show.

@ceec_official” she wrote.

See her post below:

ALSO READ:“Mohbad’s father wanted to bury him in the midnight of the same day he died, I stopped him” – Ikorodu Chairman (Video)