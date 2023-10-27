Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, have welcomed their first child.

The music star announced the news via Instagram with a video of her new song, “You Do This One.”

In the video, a heavily pregnant Mercy was seen rejoicing as she sings.

Announcing the arrival of their first child, Mercy Chinwo and her husband expressed their gratitude to God for filling their hearts with joy, their lips with testimonies, and their home with celebration.

They also praised God for His faithfulness and for His ability to do “this one,” which is a reference to their new baby.

The post reads;

“Lord, we are grateful; we approach Your throne with heartfelt songs of praise and thanksgiving.🕺💃

You’ve filled our hearts with joy, our lips with testimonies, and our home with celebration.

🎉 Indeed “YOU DO THIS ONE”💃💃.

The Blessed family says, ‘You Do This One.’ Now streaming on all platforms from our upcoming album ‘Overwhelming Victory.’ Click the link in our bio to watch the full video on YouTube and pre-save the album. 🙏”

See below;

