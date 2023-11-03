A Nigerian woman proudly showed off her protruding belly while pregnant and gave birth to quadruplets—three girls and one boy—receiving many accolades for her bravery.

“I am that woman that God showed mercy to,” reads the caption for the video. It wasn’t a waste of nine months. One boy and three girls. With thousands of views on TikTok, the video “Lord, I’m very grateful” showed a new mother presenting her babies, who were carefully wrapped and placed on a hospital bed.

The video also featured pictures of her when she was pregnant, showing the journey she took before giving birth to the kids.

Many people flocked the comment section to acknowledge her efforts and celebrate her success.

See some reactions below:

Abisohlah: “‎Chai. I go faint four times before them go fit stabilize me.”

Mary Abaka856: “‎I waiting for 14 years God bless me with Twins and after two years of having the boys now I have another Twins girls, our God is awesome.”

18 dont talk about love: “‎you sef you don try for yourself so many battle wey you win for your self.”

Onyi Treasure: “‎I see all d congrats,and all.d luv is so massive,God bless u all and grant u ur heart desire.Pls anything to support us so we can leave d hospital.”

Patience Eshun921: “‎wow Glory Glory Glory be to GOD: I tap into your Blessings in JESUS name AMEN AMEN and AMEN.”

Chidera Timothy Chima: “‎congratulations. I’m tapping from this double blessing. I will be called mama ejima soon amen.”

user38414213949811: “‎congratulations sis you and your babies are Shelded from every evil in Jesus name Amen.

