Popular DJ Ecool sobbed at his team losing, which many believe to have compromised his betting ticket, causing fans to the internet comment section to mock him.

The superstar belongs to the well-known Thirty billion gang and serves as Davido’s personal DJ.

A lot of fans have flocked to the comment area to make fun of him, questioning why a member of 30 BG would turn to gambling.

Some have even connected it to the debt claims made against Davido, saying DJ ECool started betting because of them.

In DJ ECool’s words;

“Leipzig mannn! Smh”

See post here:

See some Netizens reactions:

@iam_fantom: “Lmao Betting dey enter blood because wetin this baba dey bet for again, are you not worth over 200 million naira?”

@slimdaddyoflife said: “ECool sef dey bet Omo this Emilokan Sapa reach everybody.”

@moreni_keji100 said: “Thought you were rich, what are you doing here?”

@BigWiz08 wrote: “Davido don broke, 30BGs don dey play sportybet.”

@GeorgewillSoti said: “Even tatibeegee dey stake…why me I go stop to stake now.”