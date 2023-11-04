A young Nigerian lady is enraged as she contacts a loan company after her obituary was published and all of her contacts were informed of her untimely death.

After her death was announced, a video circulated on social media showing a phone conversation with the representative of the loan shark.

The lady who had defaulted her loan vowed not to pay back as she termed herself dead following the loan shark’s declaration of her obituary.

The loan app agent could be heard stating that he was unaware of the development while encouraging her to pay up.

“You guys posted my obituary, called all my contacts and still expected me to pay? I don die, I no fit pay money and you’ve already posted the my obituary,” she said in part.

See reactions below;

nnaezema stated: “You borrowed money and refused to pay and you’re shamelessly making video about it 🤦.”

sami_oamen added: “The money in question might not even be more than 5k, why did they publish her Obituary and why did she also not pay.”

kaurday said: “This is why Nigerians often can’t get basic things they could easily buy and pay for bit by bit. It seems like everyone in Nigeria, whether rich or poor, wants to take a loan and never pay it back – that’s the problem.”

Homiebishop added: “This is very bad this is someone else business, if you are not going to pay up why loan from them. Pay them up or face those werey embarrassment.”

Watch the video below …