Big Brother Naija star, Vee Iye has recently sparked discussions with her straightforward views on the entrepreneurial market in Lagos.

Taking to the micro blogging platform, Twitter(X), Vee Iye voiced her concerns about how the economic situation is having an effect on the business sector in the city.

In her tweet, the songstress critically observed that the challenging economy in Lagos is driving individuals, who she referred to as “mentally unstable,” into entrepreneurship.

She lamented the lack of genuine passion, knowledge, or skills among many new business owners, pointing out that their primary focus seems to be solely on making profit.

This trend, according to the reality star, is resulting in businesses run by incapable individuals, both the employers and employees.