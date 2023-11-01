Renowned rapper, Erhiga Agarivbie popularly known Erigga, has opined that society should not dictate to struggling men on the number of partners to have when they get rich.

He said that based on societal stereotype, men are made to believe that they are not supposed to have a woman if they are not financially stable.

Speaking at recent interview with Cool FM radio, the ‘Paper Boi’ crooner noted that if men eventually make money, they are entitled to multiple partners without being scolded for their choice.

He said; “A society that tells the guy you are not supposed to have a woman until you have money should not tell the person how many women he can have when he has that money”.