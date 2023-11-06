Popular Nollywood actor, Kelechi Udegbe, has expressed gratitude to God after surviving a terrible car accident.

The movie star, via his Instagram page on Sunday night, shared photos of his badly damaged vehicle and a video of him recovering at a medical facility.

Kelechi said the accident almost changed the course of his destiny within the blink of an eye, but God came through for him.

The thespian added that though he suffered minor injuries, he is currently in good shape and would be going back to work soon.

He wrote: “With immense gratitude to God almighty, I write these words with a heart full of mixed emotions.

“I was involved in a ghastly accident that almost altered the course of my destiny in almost the blink of an eye, but God, the MASTER PERFORMER performed an unbelievable miracle & gave me a second chance at life.

“I made it out of the accident alive but suffered minor injuries. I’m in good shape and will be back to doing what I enjoy doing best on your screen in a couple of days.

“This post is for God.

“This post is for everyone who believe in God.

“This post is for every one whom my unforeseen challenge has affected.

God bless us all.”