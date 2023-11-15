Popular Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has broken silence after claims surfaced online that he has a teenage child.

The father of two who is married to his colleague, Seyi Edun, is said to have a teenage child who is also an upcoming actor in the Yoruba sector of the industry.

Adeniyi Johnson rejected the damning accusation on his Instagram page, stating that the lady in question, Fisayomi Abebi, is his God daughter in the movie industry. He then prayed for her to continue growing and winning.

“Facebook people oo!! @fisayomi_abebi keep growing and winning my daughter”.

Taking to his comment section, many noted how Facebook is filled with false news.

Actress Moyo Lawal wrote, “See Facebook people can not make heaven

Semiloore wrote, “Is Facebook a joke to you, that community has its own problem

Peaches Cakes n Cream wrote, “Na another set of people dey Facebook tbh!

Missy Fabby wrote, “D way I hate Facebook ehn

Olori Olatoke Adunni wrote, “Lolz baba Gbogbo aye. Fisayo na every actor and actress daughter, Facebook wahala

Murtala Kaffy wrote, “Facebook people are entire set of people

Nollywood Citadel wrote, “Facebook people will humble you

I Am Martini wrote, “Facebook na another World