Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy is celebrating her 31st birthday today, November 11, 2023.

The billionaire heiress is embracing peace and simplicity as she celebrates her big day with her dogs.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos of her with her dogs, Dundun and Fufu, Cuppy appreciates God for another year.

She stated that her 20s were filled with noise, but for her 30s, she’s embracing peace.

She wrote:

“Grateful, Lord, for yet another year. Celebrating my 31st birthday with simplicity, surrounded by my boys. After all the noise of my 20s – my 30s are dedicated to embracing peace”.

We wonder what gift her billionaire father has for her this year.

Recall that for her 30th birthday last year, DJ Cuppy had been left speechless as her father gifted her a £ 5 million country home.