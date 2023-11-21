Abdul, the son of late Davido assistant Obama DMW, writes the artist a heartfelt birthday message expressing gratitude for taking on a fatherly role in his life following the death of his father.

Birthday greetings are flooding in for Davido, the Afrobeats singer, who turns 31 today.

After his father passed away, Abdul’s father had worked for Davido; he disclosed that Davido had taken over for him in that capacity.

Instead of leaving him, he had behaved toward him as a parent would.

He wrote:

“Dad, I’m writing this from the bottom of my heart, keeping a promise is one of the hardest things in life!

You promised to help me since I lost my father You never rejected me You loved me just the way a father should love his child

Every video of us you always saying “my son” Dad my father would be so grateful for all you do for me!

I love you so much

There was a day I was so broken, but when we spoke he didn’t just solve my issue He spoke to me “My son hope you really good”

These words are so genuine and lovely

Happy birthday to my father’s friend, someone to cry to, someone who

cares, someone who loves me, to a father, to a legend, to a humble hearted man, to a gifted man, to a talent man, toa very handsome man, to someone who his smile can save a soul

I love you so much I love everything you love

Enjoy your day Your year Everything about you Enjoy it!

Almighty Father in heaven please bless him with your love, your grace, and your mercy, and fill his life with your goodness and your light. May my dad feel your presence in his life, guiding him along the path of righteousness and peace.”