Amaechi Muonagor, a veteran Nollywood actor, recounts his health struggles in a heartbreaking video as he becomes paralysed after suffering a partial stroke, and asks Nigerians to financially support him.

This comes amid the continued health issues of another legendary Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, who has also appealed to Nigerians from his hospital bed.

Mr Amaechi Muonagor, in a video which surfaced on social media, recounted how he had suffered the unfortunate condition which has left him unable to walk without aid.

According to his narration, he had been on set with some old colleagues of his a couple of months ago when he decided to take his leave by entering his car and that was when he suffered the stroke.

He thanked God that the incident had occurred when he wasn’t driving, as he wouldn’t have known what could have become of him.

Speaking further, he said that he has been referred from one hospital to another since the incident happened months ago.

The seasoned actor apologized for keeping his health challenges a secret, explaining that he never knew that it would be this prolonged.

Moreover, he called on well-meaning and charitable people to come to his aid by offering him assistance in this time of great need.

