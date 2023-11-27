Amaechi Muonagor’s cousin Tony Oneweek provided an update on his health a few weeks after the seasoned actor sobbed from his hospital bed.

Oneweek revealed in a long post that his cousin, who has kidney disease, diabetes, and a stroke, is currently receiving weekly dialysis and other treatments at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi.

The singer added that before his recent stroke, his family had been supporting him financially for years, which is why they had called out for help.

Contributions have also been received from organizations, well-meaning Nigerians who genuinely love and care about the 61-year-old actor, and his supporters.

However, Oneweek emphasized that despite all of the efforts made, financial support is still required for his cousin’s complete care and recovery, and he kindly requested Nigerians to donate to the cause.

Oneweek also provided an image of Amaechi on his sickbed to dispel rumors about his relationship with the actor.

