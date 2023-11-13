Renowned Nollywood actress and producer, Uche Jombo has said when career-driven women tend to work twice as hard to succeed and rise to the top in a field dominated by men.
The delectable screen diva spoke in an interview with Saturday Beats while addressing the challenges women encounter to become successful pioneers and remain a household name in the industry.
According to the mother of one, a lot of her male colleagues who started making movies before her, have left filmmaking to pursue other interests, whereas, she’s still marching on.
She said:
“Women are very serious-minded people. I remember when I started producing movies, there were a lot of my male colleagues who started producing at the same time.
“Some of them started doing other things and are no longer interested in filmmaking as of today. But I am still here toughening things out. In essence, when women put their minds to something, they do it because normally, women would work twice as hard to prove themselves.”
