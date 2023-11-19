Popular Nigerian singer, Crayon has stated that it is a waste of time for any musician to try and compete with his label mate and colleague, Divine Ikubor better known as Rema.

Crayon took to his Twitter page on Saturday to render advise to any entertainer with such thought to focus on their own lane.

According to the ‘Ijo Labalaba’ crooner, Rema is a spirit that no one can compete with as they will only be playing catch up.

He wrote;

“Anybody wey Dey try compete with REMA you Dey waste your time you will play catch up forever!!! Just focus on your lane !! Baba na spirit you Dey follow compete!!! Hmmm!!!”

In the same vein, Crayon claimed that he is a regenerated version of his Afrobeats superstar,Wizkid.

The ‘Ngozi’ hitmaker stated this via Twitter, adding that there is also a touch of Canadian superstars, Drake and Justin Bieber, in him.

See tweet below: