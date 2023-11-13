EH Records boss, Carter Efe, has sparked a buzz by solo performing Young Duu’s recently released song, ‘Oyinmo.’

Despite the duo being spotted together in the studio before the song’s release, this development has fueled speculation about a potential breach of agreement between Young Duu and his former boss, Portable, especially after their collaboration on the track.

In a circulating video on social media, Carter Efe is seen delivering a solo performance of ‘Oyinmo,’ prompting reactions from both show attendees and netizens.

The caption on the video suggests that the audience was puzzled by Young Duu’s absence, echoing the concerns expressed by netizens as the video gained attention.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;