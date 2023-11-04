Reality TV personality and media sensation, Vee Iye, expressed her displeasure on Twitter, calling out individuals who share other people’s contact numbers without seeking permission first.

Vee’s message was straightforward: when someone requests another person’s contact information, the courteous and considerate approach is to consult the individual concerned before disclosing it.

In her own words,

“If somebody asks you for another person’s number, ask that other person for permission before you give it out. It’s common sense.”

While some commenters raised the question of whether this principle applies to job opportunities, Vee remained steadfast in her stance. She emphasized that even in the context of career prospects, the same etiquette should be observed.

Before presenting a promising job opportunity to a friend, it’s essential to ask for their permission, underscoring her unwavering commitment to respect and privacy.