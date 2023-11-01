Award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Tems has revealed in new interview how she doesn’t have the freedom to go out when she is in Nigeria.

The oscar-nominated singer recently revealed how her music career started because she did not have any friends.

Tems made the disclosure in an interview where she said Nigerians are always observant and as soon as she lands, wherever she stays, people around there always know.

The ‘Free Mind’ crooner admitted that in America where she currently lives, she is still recognised, but not as much as it is in Nigeria.

According to Tems, Nigerians are melodramatic and they always want to know what’s going on.

When the interviewer suggested she disguise to go out in America, she admits she already did and she was still spotted so now she is no longer disguising.

@OriadeDplug said: Even Wizkid Dey move around. Just say you don’t have friends and or you’re not much of a out going type

@_shotbytwitwi wrote: He get some place you go visit. Them no sabi your face. Go iyana ipaja

@ABoyHas2Balls said: Guy you are no bigger than Johnny Drille around here. And he can enter Danfo, you can too.

