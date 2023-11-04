Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi, secured this year’s Ballon d’Or award with a significant lead of 105 points, as revealed by the final voting statistics.

In the voting, Messi amassed 462 points, while Manchester City’s Erling Haaland followed with 357 points. The organizers have released the detailed voting breakdown, disclosing how each country cast their votes for the victor.

Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, and Rodri received 270, 100, and 57 points, respectively. Messi’s win marks the first occasion in the history of the award that a footballer from outside Europe has claimed the prestigious prize.

Furthermore, the 36-year-old Messi has now secured the Ballon d’Or more times than any other player in history.

