Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Giddyfia have taken a swipe at his colleague, Doyin, in light of her recent controversial podcast statement.

Recall that Doyin stated that there is no man that can do what a vibrator and s3x toy could do on a woman’s body.

Doyin stated on the Honest Bunch podcast that no guy can please a lady in the same way as a vibrator can on a regular basis.

She claims that men don’t care about their relationship or who they are with right now; their only interest is satisfying their own sexual needs.

In response to her remarks, Giddyfia said that his colleagues mainly say nonsense on podcasts and waste their time.

He wrote;

“Most of these BBN girls will go to podcast and open their mouth waaaaaaaa and just be spitting nonsense 😪”