Phyna, a BBNaija star, recently took to social media to react to Leo Da Silva and Chizzy’s secret wedding to their respective lovers.

Phyna’s reaction comes just hours after Chizzy’s secret wedding to his lover, which took place in an unknown location and was captured in a viral video.

Barely 24 hours later, Leo Babarinde DaSilva, better known as Leo DaSilva, got people talking as a video showing his lover at their introduction event hit the internet.

Reacting to this, fellow reality TV star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, known as Phyna, took to her social media page to lash out at the BBNaija girls as their male counterparts are getting married.

She wrote: “Bbn boys are getting married. Bbn girls Afa. The bed wey Una lay eh. The reggae dy spoil other people blues oo.”

Her statement attracted attention, with many people taking to her comment page to share their opinions.

See some reactions below:

@kingozaz: “Wen dey would go for podcast and say customer turn husband, or say I bring pussy to the table. every man go think say na so all bbn girls be. Thank God my Phyna is different o.”

@trendyzbulletin: “People see bbn babes as Olosho… But na wetin most of una be sha. Shebi one talk say na only sweet pussy she get to offer.”

@IsiramenFi29872: “Na brand building wey no get building dey delay BBN girls…. Set awon am building my brand no ship…. PHYNA in the Name of Jesus ur own marriage no go pass next year. Amen.”

@estalla21: “Bbn fans say men are broke and not upto there faves level so the are waiting for men dat is there standard.”

@TitiiFloore: “Me that already got asoebi for my Groophy whoever and whatever that came betwee my ship will crumble.”

@nobledee192: “You are also part of the bbn girls, let me ask you question when are you getting married?’

See post below:

Leo Da Silva is off the market 💍❤️ Congratulations to him and his bride #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/FjPleXO8iT — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) November 11, 2023