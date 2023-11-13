Sheggz, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, received a house as a gift from his fans on his birthday.
Recall that the reality star turned a year older today, November 13.
In celebration of his special day, the fans of Sheggz, popularly known as Sheggz FC gifted him a luxury house.
The house is reportedly located in Lagos, Nigeria and it was presented to him by a delegation of his fans.
In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the reality star was emotional as he receives the gift.
He also received Fully Serviced Two Bedroom Terrace House in Lekki, £5,000 (5000 Pounds) Cash Gift, 500 Thousand Naira (N500k), Mai ATafo Voucher, L-Shaped Sectional Sofa, LG 55″ Television, LG 2 in 1 Washer/Dryer Machine
LG Refrigerator and others.
See below;
ALSO READ: Man attempting 5-day marathon from Lagos to Port Harcourt to break Guinness World Record lands in hospital
Discussion about this post