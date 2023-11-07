Singer Berri Tiga’s manager Kesh brings Young Duu, the former signee of Portable, shopping and purchases a brand-new iPhone 15 Pro Max for him.

This comes after a few days ago, he worked with bitcoin investor Blord to secure a brand contract.

You may remember that Portable had pushed Young Duu off his record company since he wasn’t making a big enough profit.

The aspiring musician has been getting favors from celebs since the humiliation, which has helped him develop and gain notoriety.

Kesh, the manager of Berri Tiga, is seen giving Young Duu a brand-new iPhone in a recent video that went viral.

Young Duu was seen beaming with delight at the present he had received.

See reactions;

mandy_chuks wrote: “Be like una no want make portable mind touch ground”

om jahgalee1 wrote: “No matter how this guy take blow, nah portable carry am come outside”

_toby_loba said: “Una sha wan use youngi duu pursue portable from this app go youngii du!!!_

omalichawa_ said: “Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your worth..I’m happy for him portable wouldn’t see his worth now a lot of people are seeing it”

jewelbaby500 wrote: “Youngi duu don steal portable soap portable go buy jet for zeh candidate”

Watch the video below: