Beauty Tukura’s ex-secondary schoolmate has accused the reality TV star of being a bully in secondary school.

Beauty Tukura’s schoolmate stated this in a post on her X account, @aiiy_bee, in response to another X user’s question about whether secondary school bullies change.

According to her, the ex-BBN housemate put many of the girls in their school through hell, and when she was disqualified, they celebrated with a party.

In her words;

“Beauty Takura put a lot girls through hell in secondary school.

When she was disqualified from BBN, we threw a party.

Do you know how horrible you have to be for people to come together and celebrate your downfall??”

See post below:

Many Netizens have agreed with this narrative, claiming that is was obvious during the show.

See some reactions:

@zyne1 wrote: “That was what she wanted to do to groovy at the reunion. Bully him. Man said hold my beer”

@sa_vage reacted: “Someone told me about this, I came told you beauty was a bully in school, Her fans dragged me, someone who is paying blogs to destroy a certain housemate imagine u really don’t know what extreme she can go to.”

@OyinOfLayLay said: “Bbn stans that watched her for just 2weeks are trying to invalidate her experience. ENKR”

@ThatMary_ said: “Color me surprise 😮

She displayed this trait in the house and even on her show.”

@BabyG4lifee wrote: “Who else went to your sch, you are the only one saying this, they paid you to say this😂😂😂you look 50, how come she is your senior, how old are you?”