Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter BNXN formerly known as Buju in a new video was astounded after his former boss Burna Boy revealed that he turned down a staggering $5M (N4 billion) gig from Dubai because he won’t be allowed to smoke weed there.

Burna Boy said that he turn down the offer since smoking marijuana in UAE would be prohibited.

Smoking is forbidden by Emirati legislation in Dubai’s parks, beaches, and other public recreation places.

“Just now I turned down Dubai money, 5 million dollars na small thing cos me I no dey like to dey go where dem no go gree allow me smoke igbo,” Burna Boy made this revelation during his freestyle while rehearsing with his band, Outsiders, in a video making the rounds on social media.

Reacting to this, BNXN in a new video reveals how Burna Boy makes him happy with the way he goes about his business.

He jokingly mocks the ‘Last Last’ crooner by asking him if he is crazy for rejecting $5M (N4B) because he is not allowed to smoke in Dubai.

Watch the video below;