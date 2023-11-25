After ending his 18-year marriage, famous Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has sparked dating rumors with a colleague, Damilola Adegbite.

The actor and Damilola Adegbite were spotted getting cozy in a recent post on his verified Instagram page on November 25, 2023, eliciting reactions.

In the video, Bolanle Ninolowo and Damilola Adegbite were seen at the gym, engaging in a workout session. The video showed them chatting and sharing laughs, creating an atmosphere of joy and harmony.

Sharing the video, Bolanle captioned it, “#LovePeaceAndLightOnly Maka 🦍@adedamee 🌹.”

The video has since generated a wave of reactions on social media stirring speculations of the duo dating even while the actor was married.

It’s worth noting that Damilola Adegbite was previously married to fellow actor Chris Attoh, with whom she shares a son named Brian. They divorced in September 2017.

Ninolowo, on the other hand, went through a divorce with his wife Wunmi after 18 years of marriage and two children.

See reactions below:

jennifer__amaka_dike said: “They have been together before the marriage crashed ,, you can’t tell me otherwise.”

cynthia__official noted: “So na this thing separate you and your wife.”

bimpe67 penned: “May God gives you the peace of mind that you are looking for. You deserve to be happy because life is too short and we all only have one chance.”

oh_damilola added: “This person sev wan resemble the former woman 😂 anyways Happines lo matter 😍.”

_yhemeceebanks opined: “This men can even wait…they always want to give pressure back to pepper their ex immediately they are gone….pls heal 🤮.”

iamolafimihan stated: “My King 👑, My Mentor, I love everything about U ,It’s Your time to shine KingNiNo… She’s beautiful go For her Boss❤️.”

alicialsunny said: “Love & Light. The New gurl was never NEW. 😋.”

adamazi_singles_connect wrote: “Na this side chick spoil their marriage.”

Watch the video below …