The entertainment industry has been rocked once again with the tragic passing of as rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, as announced by his management.

Theinfong recalls reporting Oladips caused a stir online as fans worry about his safety over a viral video that showed the moment he collapsed.

In a statement released on his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 15, Oladips’ management revealed he died at around 10:14pm on Tuesday, November 14, adding that he had been battling within himself for over two years.

The rapper’s management revealed details on his burial service would be made public soon.

Extract from the post read:

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka Oladips has passed away yesterday November 14. For over two years he has kept battels within himself, his body is now with his family.”

