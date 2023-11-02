Burna Boy, the Afrobeat star, has caused a stir as he is rumored to have flown Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, to Lagos.

Their connection dates back to 2020 when they posted photos together at a shooting range and karting venue, initially thought to be in Los Angeles, USA. However, at the time, Vera clarified that Burna Boy was in a relationship.

Recent online rumors suggest that Burna Boy flew Vera from Kenya to Lagos for a rendezvous. Pictures and videos of them entering his Lagos mansion went viral.

In one video, the singer, dressed in red basketball shorts, can be seen escorting the 34-year-old inside the mansion.

Vera Sidika also posted photos of herself in Burna Boy’s Lamborghini, further fueling speculation about a possible romance.

The viral photos have garnered various reactions, with many praising the Grammy winner for his affinity for women with large derrieres.

