Grammy award-winning superstar singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has expressed his readiness to pay-off Nigerian blogs in order to stop posting news about him.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner acknowledged that he has never paid any Nigerian blog before.

He subsequently called on blogs in the country to come up with a price and inform him so he can pay them and they can stop posting about him completely.

Speaking via his X handle on Friday, he wrote: “How far. All these Instablog, PulseNg e.t.c, abeg make all of una do meeting then decide how much I go give all of una make una forget my name totally. I know say I never pay any of una before so I say make I just run am finally. I greet you bros‼”

His post, however, has sparked outrage online, with some fans warning him that he would be “forgotten” if bloggers stopped carrying news about him.