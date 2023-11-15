ID Cabasa, a veteran music executive, has said Burna Boy’s recent claims of turning down a $5 million offer to perform in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE, because Emirati law prohibits smoking in public, was not true.

Theinfong recalls that Burna Boy, during a rehearsal with his band, claimed that he rejected $5 million to perform in Dubai because he wouldn’t be allowed to smoke weed.

In the latest episode of the honest bunch podcast, OAP Nedu had remarked; “Burna Boy rejecting $5 million because he cannot smoke in Dubai. Does it mean he has gotten to the point where he is so addicted to it and cannot do anything without smoking?”

In response, coded tunez record label founder, implied that Burna Boy’s claim could be a media stunt, considering the amount of money involved.

He said:

“When I saw that stuff online, two things came to my mind, and I will be truthful. I felt that it was a media stunt. That thing was not true. It’s $5 million we are talking about here.

“And if it’s actually true, Burna Boy is an adult, that is his own decision. But if I were the one that was offered $5 million―I don’t even smoke―don’t give me $5 million, just give me $3 million, I will even come to the show with extra artistes.”