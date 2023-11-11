Controversial ex-radio presenter Daddy Freeze has taken a moment from his busy schedule to caution the social media critic VeryDarkMan about the potential consequences of his outspoken approach.

During a recent session on Daddy Freeze’s podcast, he reflected on his own experience of unapologetically calling people out and how it led to legal consequences.

Without explicitly naming VeryDarkMan, Daddy Freeze warned that the social critic could risk losing credibility swiftly if he continues down a similar path and ends up facing lawsuits.

Freeze emphasized that his intention is not to criticize or condemn VeryDarkMan but to provide a friendly heads-up about the potential pitfalls in the terrain he is navigating.

In Daddy Freeze’s words, “Brother, don’t set yourself up. By the time three people arrest you, sue you, win you, and make you apologize, nobody will take you seriously again.”

