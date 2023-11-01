Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has blasted Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo over her support for the widowed wife of late singer, Mohbad.

It would be recalled that Wunmi, through actress, Iyabo Ojo had spoken out on the several allegations leveled against her.

Wunmi stated that she decided not to speak on anything as her main focus is getting justice for her husband and when that happens, she will grant interviews and share her side of the story. She also vowed to do a DNA test for her son Liam.

Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, rebuked Iyabo for serving as her Public Relations Officer.

She asked whether Iyabo would consent to Festus, her son, getting married to a woman like Wunmi.

She confirmed Mohbad father’s claim that Wunmi was poisoning her husband’s noodles so that they could freely engage in sexual relations with his colleagues.

Kemi Olunloyo said:

“Iyabo why do you keep telling Wunmi what to say to the public? When did she send you that fake message? You are acting as the PR of a murdrer. Can you allow Wunmi to marry your son Festus? A woman who poisoned her husband’s noodles with benzodiazepines to become drowsy and sleep off so she could go into another room in the Marlian house to have sx with other members? You cannot silence the truth”.

“IYABO OJO A PATHETIC LIAR ENCOURAGING A BLACK WIDOW📌📌📌

“Iyabo Ojo you are a LIAR and complete idiot who keeps coaching this black widow on what to say to the public. When did she send you this your FAKE MESSAGE? Where is the header showing HER NAME? Last night you come messaging me warning me against what? Are you trying to SILENCE ME???😡😡😡I don’t have your time and not going to do VDBM back and forth with you. You cannot silence the truth. I’m an INVESTIGATIVE journalist BIT*H‼️

You this failed actress turn into a TikTok skit maker to a fake reality show divorced housewife to an activist and now a Public Relations Officer? This is beyond stup!d. When I called you to order in my DM last month I thought you had got some sense when you were begging me to post my voice notes so that people can properly understand the dãft beef you had with me. You didn’t want me to use your children as a casket ⚰️ buying example but you are now acting as PR for a murderer and a black widow. Anyone believing her lies is just another moron and slave to your rhythm. She didn’t send you shit. You are trying an image laundering route for her. Public Relations is my second degree. No matter how much you shield this fool from the truth Iyabo, God will punish you📌‼️”.

See post below:

https://x.com/Kemiolunloyo/status/1719304015886832117?s=20