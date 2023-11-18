Nollywood veteran actor, Charles Okocha shows off wards of cash as he addresses the allegation of swindling the controversial singer, Portable to the tune of N20M.

This comes hours after Portable called out the thespian for keeping the sum of N40M million naira to himself following a joint ambassadorial deal from a brand.

Reacting to the allegations, Charles Okocha share a video of himself mocking the singer on his Instagram page.

Referring to Portable as a ‘bitch ass niccur’, he flaunted bails of N500 notes while enjoying a plate of a sumptuous meal.

“Laughing straight to the bank…bïtch Ass Niccur !!!” he wrote.

The Zazuu crooner took to the comment section to share his piece on the mockery video by insisting on being robbed by the actor.

“Agba ripper”, he wrote.

See netizens reactions below;

olumide_lawson said: “Portable setting up his ring light in 5 minutes time.”

chidoxflash penned: “Nwanne portable is outside ur gate shouting “Mr Philomina”….😂😂😂😂”

oluwole_chase noted: “Do giveaway nah make we gather chop zazoo money🤲🏿😂”

mizkimoraprecious penned: “Portable don jam who pass am 😂😂😂😂😂.”

ollieman_de_expert noted: “Portable must no see dis video 😂😂😂 dragging go many 😂😂😂 akoi Wawulence”

Watch the video here: