Controversial Nigerian activist and singer, Charly Boy has been blasted for bullying actress, Mercy Isoyip after she unsuccessfully recited the National Anthem.

Recall that the Nollywood actress and singer performed the National Anthem at the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Imo State earlier this week while dressed in a police uniform. She did, however, performed woefully and skipped a few lines.

The movie star later issued a public apology, stating that she is an actress and singer rather than a police officer.

Charly Boy claimed on Instagram that Mercy must be a big man’s side chic, explaining how she was selected.

He wrote:

Which Oga side chick be dis woman. I no blame her as she dey collect prick and money when her mates dey allen ave dey hustle.

“How on earth is this reasonable? She no fit rehearse for house before she come outside? Same APC forged bishop Same APC forged certificate Same APC forged fake police lady Wetin dey sup? Wetin bring that kain idea sef? As una wan even do senseless thing, una no even do am with common sense.

“Wait, una no get Beautiful police women wey fit run the package? Abi wetin be una reason for acting irrational? Must every parastatal always look for a way to disgrace this country? Must everything be a joke in this country?

“Confined ur acting to being a side chick no come dey disgrace urself in public bcos u know oga. Many Nigerians dey vex, dem say make I tell u say dem no accept ur apology sam sam.”

Netizens faults Charly Boy’s post and criticised him for making judgement too quickly when he does not know the actress personally.

greeneiwobi wrote: “@areafada1 I do not support this.. Quit bullying the girl. Let’s not rule out the fact that @descushiel is a brilliant actress, song writer/musician. Who doesn’t make mistakes???”

emperor_lobinche penned: “Are you saying people cannot naturally make mistake or get platforms without being a side hen. Oga oo”

madukamusic said: “@areafada1 don’t insult someone’s daughter over a common mistake… what is so special about Nigeria or it national anthem”

emperor_lobinche wrote: “But why calling her all this when you don’t even know her. You just assume she’s a side chick.”

