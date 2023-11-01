Ilebaye Odiniya, the winner of the reality TV show BBNaija All Stars, was shown dancing with delight when her admirers gave her a ₦3.5 million check and other presents as a surprise.

This occurs almost 30 days after she was awarded the reality TV show’s ₦120 million grand prize.

On October 1, it was announced that Ilebaye, 22, had won and taken home the trophy. Mercy Eke, who finished in second place, lost out on her win.

Among the many prizes celebrating Ilebaye’s victory are an SUV, a weekend break for two, and a sizeable grand prize of ₦120 million.

A few weeks later, Ilebaye, the reality TV star, was given ₦3.5 million by her followers once more.

Reacting, @Chinaka159 said: “Our winner is eating good. 120 million. 15 million worth of prices won in the house. Super commando woman. HSM winner. Now fans gifting her 3.5million plus other gifts from friends. ILLEBAYE is really a child of GRACE.”

@officialmrdeen: “Omo all these fans get money ooo.”

e__Gift: “So happy for Ilebaye.”

@sirhumble060: “All of hna day mad.”

@_synno: “Evidence choke unlike the other guys.”

