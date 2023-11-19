Chioma Adeleke, the wife of Nigerian artist David Adeleke, better known as Davido, captivated admirers with her beauty as she was pictured at her husband’s AWAY Festival in Atlanta.

Chioma was shown in the video with a man assumed to be her manager standing by her and dancing to one of her partner’s popular songs, named ‘Unavailable.’

As she danced, many couldn’t help but notice her joyful and stunning presence, prompting them to flood the comment section with reactions.

See some reactions below:

@effizzzyy: “Omo this woman is beautiful.”

@ChezDebGoodHair: “I’m glad Chioma and Davido got their joy back.”

@Fatman_stagga: “I swear na the kind wife I need. No social media. Just be my personal baddie.”

@DeputyChikodili: “Her Husband is the Greatest artist in the world.”

@kimoranky: “Kind of wife every male celebrity must be praying for . If Davido like give 50 women belle, you no go see her carrry ring light dey rant for IG live or they tweets about am .So private . It rare to see such lady in this generation.”

@Abbest30: “Sounds like a fantastic moment! Chioma showcasing the “Unavailable dance” at Davido’s AWAY Festival must have added an extra dose of joy to the event.”

Watch the video below;