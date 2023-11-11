Chizzy, a former housemate of the Big Brother Naija “Level Up” season, has secretly married his lover in a low-key traditional ceremony.

The reality star followed in the footsteps of his senior colleagues by having a private ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance.

News of Chizzy’s wedding was first shared by his brother-in-law, Gerald Funds, who posted videos from the ceremony on social media.

In his post, Funds congratulated his sister and announced that she is now off the market.

“Congratulations sis. Them don come marry my sister o,” he wrote.

Details about Chizzy’s wife are still under wraps, but it is clear that the couple is very much in love.

In the video shared by Funds, Chizzy and his wife can be seen beaming with joy as they get married.

Watch the video below;

Congratulations to Odogwu Chizzy as he is fondly called.

