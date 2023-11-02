Netizens have commented on the striking resemblance between TBoss and her daughter Starr, with many saying that it’s like “copy and paste.”

TBoss recently posted a series of throwback photos of herself on Instagram, alongside current photos of Starr.

The photos showed the mother-daughter duo rocking similar hairstyles and the resemblance was uncanny.

Sharing the photos via Instagram, the single mom revealed that she found it “unusually emotional” to make the post, even though it was intended to be funny.

Tboss revealed that she is constantly praying for her daughter to be happy and to never lose her spark.

She wrote;

“For some very weird reason which I cannot explain I got unusually Emotional making this post which was intended to be funny.But yeah- Praying for your Child to Always be Happy & Never loose their Spark is something that’s never too early to do.People be in such a rush to make money & buy all the latest stuff but what about your Heart? Is it truly & genuinely happy? Because whether you believe it or not all them material stuff can Never fill up that emptiness.Peace that Surpasses All Understanding is The Absolute Real Flex And as people have said Time without Number- It would seem like I Birthed MyselfCloned perhapsGod is Truly Amazing.Oh and I played around with the Color just so that I can give us small Assignment.”

Many netizens have commented on the photos, using phrases such as “copy and paste” and “replica” to describe the similarity in their appearance

eugene_sen said: Copy and paste is all I see ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

hiromi_ghi said: Jeez. I couldn’t tell the difference b/w you and Starr. God is truly the greatest ❤️

nikky_spexial wrote: Starr is a replica of you o……. And you are also a Replica of your Mum. Generation of Beautiful Ladies 😍❤️❤️❤️

See the post below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzI9hUsM4A4/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

ALSO READ: “I totally understand your pain” – Destiny Etiko comforts heartbroken colleague, Angela Eguavoen as she seeks help