After their car nearly overturned into a river, a Corper has thanked God for sparing her life and the lives of the other occupants.

The woman disclosed that their vehicle was involved in an accident while they were traveling.

Sadly, the car lost control and would have crashed into a river if a plantain tree hadn’t intervened to stop it.

She was heard praising God for sparing her life as well as the lives of the other passengers.

@Donbless reacted: “How plantain wan take hold that motor…God is indeed a miracle working God🙏🏼🙏🏼”

@obiohafc said: “When una dey motor, make una de tell driver to slow. Them no suppose do pass 100 for plenty road.”

@favourite baby 🥰 wrote: “This December and November will not see our head and our family members head Amen🙏🙏”

@@Adeshola🥰 said: “This happened to me some months ago and it was even in the night God he really save us that day and I still Dey get phobia when traveling far 🥺”

