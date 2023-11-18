A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt remanded former Ahoada East Local Government Chairman, High Chief Cassidy Ikegbidi, alongside Eze Ekpeye Logbo, Eze Ngozi Angwo, and 54 others in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.

They faced charges related to the murder of Superintendent of Police Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada East, allegedly killed by notorious cultists, notably led by David Gift, known as 2Baba.

Several local traditional rulers were arrested over alleged connections with this cult group.

The defendants didn’t enter a plea due to objections against bail by prosecuting counsel SP Eniyepere Sikpi. Justice Sika Henry-Aprioku remanded them until November 21, 2023, for plea and bail considerations.

The prosecuting counsel mentioned charges of attempted murder, murder, cultism, and two other offenses against the accused.