Nollywood actor, Alesh Sanni has once again sent a stern warning to a lady posing as his friend and scamming people.

Theinfong recalls that the actor placed a bid of N500k on the lady while sharing photos of her on Instagram.

He also revealed she has been scamming a lot of people while presenting herself has his friend, promising to take them to the UK.

Alesh Sanni, claimed that he had contacted the woman and asked her to reimburse her victims but she had refused.

He lamented the fact that, in spite of the country’s hardships, individuals continue to swindle one another.

He advised her not to let him lose patience, stating that he had waited long enough to make amends with her.

He wrote: “I see no reason why we should keep scamming one another despite the hardship in the country ….

“Funmi YETUNDE, I warned you a few days ago yet you have refused to comply, well I have waited enough pls kindly do the the needful before I lose it”.

See post below;